Jets quarterback Justin Fields returns a day after dislocating toe, but doesn't practice

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Jets Camp Football New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Justin Fields returned to the practice field Friday but didn’t participate in drills a day after dislocating a toe on his right foot.

Fields, who was carted from the field Thursday early in practice, is being evaluated by the Jets on a daily basis.

Fields wore his helmet as he spent most of practice on the sideline and with the rest of the offense while appearing to walk without a noticeable limp. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor led the offense during practice, with Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook also receiving snaps.

Fields was hurt when a teammate stepped on his foot while he threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills. The quarterback sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping badly to the sideline while helped by a trainer. He then sat in the passenger seat of a cart that took him from the field to the facility, where he got up and walked under his own power.

