Jets GM Douglas has faith Reddick's holdout will be resolved, but team hasn't changed its stance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are still waiting for Haason Reddick to show up.

But until then, the general manager says the team won't negotiate a new deal with the star edge rusher.

“It’s been clear and direct from the beginning,” Douglas said Thursday of his communication with Reddick and his representatives. “I have a lot of respect for the agent as well. The ball's in their court and whenever he’s ready to come here, we can't wait to have him.”

Reddick, who turns 30 next month, requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but Douglas quickly nixed that at the time by saying New York would not grant his wish to be dealt. Douglas reiterated the stance by him and the team in his first public comments since Reddick's holdout began.

“No,” Douglas said. “That hasn't changed.”

Douglas said there has been no recent communication with Reddick's agent, Tory Dandy, “but the phone lines are open.” Douglas also revealed he hasn't spoken to Reddick directly since the two-time Pro Bowl selection was last at the team's facility on April 1, when Reddick was officially acquired by New York and did a video call with reporters.

At that time, Reddick said he would let his agents handle the contract situation and he was looking forward to joining the Jets' defense. He has not spoken publicly about his holdout, which reached its 38th day Thursday.

He wasn’t with the team all offseason — when he forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus — or training camp, with fines racking up to $1.8 million, and counting. Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal under which he'll make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season.

He was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of camp practice for the team. Douglas wouldn't get into specifics of his conversations with Reddick's representatives when asked if the defensive end has said he would be willing to sit out the entire season.

“I have faith that this will all get resolved,” Douglas said.

Reddick entered the offseason looking for a new contract and was given permission by Philadelphia to seek a trade. He was acquired by the Jets in late March for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. The pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks this season.

Douglas said an extension was discussed during the negotiations for the trade.

“Once one wasn't agreed upon, we had the conversation and we felt good about making the trade,” Douglas said. “So, obviously, he came here, reported, had a great day here. Again, we're just awaiting his arrival.”

Reddick, who has double-digit sacks in each of the past four years, has 58 in seven NFL seasons. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Reddick "still has plenty of time" to report to the team and be able to play in the season opener.

But the chances of that are beginning to dwindle with the Jets set to play the defending NFC champion 49ers in San Francisco on Sept. 9.

The team is heading into the season with optimism and a healthy Aaron Rodgers while looking to end a 13-year playoff drought — the longest active streak in the NFL — and make a long postseason run. But Douglas spent most of his nearly 20-minute meeting with reporters fielding questions about Reddick.

“I mean, obviously, anyone’s going to have to answer questions in a situation like that,” Douglas said. “I certainly understand that. But I can tell you the locker room’s in a phenomenal place. Training camp was unbelievable, the energy and passion and togetherness that the team showed has been remarkable. And I understand we've got to talk about this. I fully appreciate that. But the locker room's in a good place.”

