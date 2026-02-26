Jets agree to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for T'Vondre Sweat, AP source says

The New York Jets have agreed to trade pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the player-for-player swap of starting players cannot become official until the start of the NFL's new league year on March 11.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal.

Johnson will be reunited with Titans coach Robert Saleh, who was the Jets head coach when New York drafted the defensive end in the first round with the 22nd overall pick out of Florida State in 2022. He'll also be back with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was his position coach with the Jets his first three seasons.

"New York, thank you for everything truly," Johnson wrote on X. "The love I've been shown here for the past 4-5 years has been nothing short of amazing, both on and off the field. Y'all will always hold a special place in my heart. Wish all of my former coaches and former teammates the best!! Thank all of y'all for sharing a battlefield with me."

He closed with: “11 out,” referring to his jersey number with the Jets, and added a salute emoji.

The trade of Johnson leaves the Jets with just one of their first-round picks from 2022: wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was taken 10th overall that year. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, the fourth overall pick, was traded to Indianapolis in November.

The deal also puts the Jets in position to potentially take the best pass rusher in the draft in April — possibly Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey or Miami's Reuben Bain — with the No. 2 overall selection as coach Aaron Glenn tries to improve a defense that was among the NFL's worse during a 3-14 season. Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with three games remaining and hired Brian Duker last month to replace him. Glenn confirmed Tuesday at the NFL combine that he will call the plays on defense next season.

The 27-year-old Johnson was set to play next season on his fifth-year rookie option, but will save the Jets $13.4 million on the salary cap and he could become a free agent next offseason. Considered a rising star during his first few years with the Jets, which included a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, Johnson had just three sacks a season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the second game of 2024.

He had 13 sacks in 47 games with the Jets, had a touchdown on an interception return and forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery. Johnson, who had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks in 2023, will now be expected to provide a pass-rushing threat in Saleh's defense in Tennessee.

Sweat was a second-round selection of the Titans out of Texas in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 366-pound run-stuffing presence should help anchor a defensive line that also includes tackles Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs and edge rusher Will McDonald.

Sweat, who was taken 38th overall by the Titans two years ago, had three sacks and 85 total tackles in 29 games, including 28 starts. The 24-year-old nose tackle injured an ankle in Tennessee's season opener against Denver and landed on injured reserve before returning after missing five games and was an effective piece on the Titans' defensive line.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.