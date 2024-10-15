Jets' Aaron Rodgers throws a 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard to end the first half vs. Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers did it again.

The New York Jets quarterback threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Allen Lazard as time expired in the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

With the Jets trailing 20-10 and at their 48-yard line, Rodgers took a few steps back and danced around a bit before launching the ball toward the end zone. Lazard reached up in front of two Bills defenders and fell on his back in the end zone.

After a quick huddle, officials ruled it a touchdown — stunning the Bills and sending the Jets and their fans into a frenzy. Rodgers raised both arms to signal a TD and running back Breece Hall hugged him.

It's the fourth Hail Mary Rodgers has completed in his career, with the first three coming while with Green Bay.

The ball traveled 61.4 yards in the air — the longest completion by a Jets quarterback since Next Gen Stats began compiling statistics in 2016.

The Hail Mary even had Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath excited on social media.

"What a play!" Namath wrote on X. "Talk about making the team and fans feel better about going in to the half."

