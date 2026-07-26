Jenny Shin claims her first LPGA win in over a decade at Women's Scottish Open

TROON, Scotland — South Korean golfer Jenny Shin secured a two-shot victory at the Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday to end a wait of more than 10 years for her second LPGA win.

The 33-year-old Shin, who won the Texas Shootout in May 2016, carded a 3-over 75 on the Dundonald Links to finish at 9 under.

“My first one didn’t really feel like a win at the time,” Shin said. “I didn’t feel like I deserved it. It felt very accidental. But this one definitely feels a lot different. This one feels like I earned it. I worked hard for it.”

Shin was in tears after the final putt dropped on the 18th and was doused with water and champagne by a group of friends.

Leading since the first round, Shin could afford three straight bogies on Nos. 6-8 after starting the final round with a five-shot lead over Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn (74). Shin also bogeyed two of the last three holes but had made two birdies earlier.

“I wasn’t as nervous as yesterday,” Shin said. "I feel like I’ve done everything right but just wasn’t hitting it like I was the last three days and just hitting it into bunkers and bushes and that wasn’t fun.

“With three bogies in a row, I thought, ‘oh boy, I don’t know where this is going to go’. But yeah, I hung in there, so I’m quite proud of myself and very happy.”

A Lim Kim finished second after a 4-under 68, with four straight birdies helping her leapfrog two shots ahead of Anannarukarn, who dropped to third.

The Women's Scottish Open comes between the final two majors — the Evian Championship and the Women's British Open starting Thursday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

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