Jazz Chisholm Jr. borrows Aaron Judge's bat and hits 3-run homer to lead Yankees over Red Sox 6-1

NEW YORK — Jazz Chisholm Jr. found a way to keep Aaron Judge's bat in the New York Yankees' lineup.

After lumbering through the early innings, Chisholm borrowed lumber from the injured Yankees captain. His three-run homer with Judge's model capped a five-run eighth inning in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

“When I pick up his bat I know I can’t swing as hard as I can or else I’ll tear an oblique like last year,” Chisholm said. “It just helps me to just go out there and just control the barrel and just try to touch the ball.”

Chisholm is a frequent filcher. He has been wearing Giancarlo Stanton's baggy pants and on May 18 appropriated José Caballero's 34-inch, 31-ounce Victus bat for a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning of a 7-6 win over Toronto.

“I probably use almost everybody’s bat in here, except probably Goldy and Stanton,” Chisholm said, referring to Paul Goldschmidt. “They’re a little bit extra big.”

While Chisholm swings a 34-ounce, 31-inch version, Judge’s timber is a 35/33, also carved by Chandler.

“It’s a heavy bat but doesn’t feel that heavy,” said Cody Bellinger, whose solo homer off Justin Slaten broke a 1-all tie in the eighth. “I didn’t even know he used Judge’s bat. It’s hilarious.”

Judge has a fractured rib and will be limited in his activity for a while. He will have additional imaging in about four-to-six weeks.

Stanton hasn't played since April 24 because of strained right calf, and catcher Austin Wells joined them on the injured list Saturday because of cervical headaches.

New York is confident it can win without Judge, its three-time AL MVP.

“I’m already a little tired of answering the question and we’re only a couple of days into this,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We got grownups in the room, for sure.”

New York is 2-3 without Judge, batting .226 with 19 runs.

“Everybody just, it feels like they've got to find a way to contribute as best they could in his absence," Chisholm said.

Chisholm struck out leading off the third, fifth and seventh against Ranger Suarez, then hit his eighth home run this season on a first-pitch cutter from Joe La Sorsa, who had just replaced Slaten.

“I was swinging and missing when I thought I was hitting the ball," Chisholm said. “Sometimes you need a little bit more weight and a little less on your swing.”

Chisholm strained his right oblique on April 28 last year while borrowing Judge's bat at Baltimore. The injury sidelined him until June 3 but didn't prevent him from becoming a second-time All-Star.

He started slowly this season but is hitting .306 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 19 games, raising his average to .234.

Judge also began poorly — for him — and is batting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs.

“Just having his name in that lineup is a presence,” Bellinger said. “Aaron being out is just such a huge loss.”

Stanton could return soon. He's been hitting on the field and running.

Wells, hitting .166 with seven RBIs in 47 games, said he feels pressure at the top of his head and headaches. He is to have scans Monday and will switch to a hockey-style catcher's mask when he returns behind the plate.

“Hopefully rule out anything serious,” he said. “In my mind it’s just the cumulative buildup over the last couple weeks."

New York (38-26) gained a split of the rain-shortened, two-game series and moved within percentage points of first-place Tampa Bay (37-25), which has led the AL East since May 10.

Chisholm surely will purloin more paraphernalia during the pennant race. He's just not sure what.

“Maybe an undershirt,” he said. “You never know.”

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