Jayden Daniels doesn't need surgery on his elbow and he'll avoid IR for now, AP source says

Jayden Daniels did not tear ligaments in his dislocated left elbow, tests showed, so he does not need surgery and the Washington Commanders will not place the quarterback on injured reserve, at least for now, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no update had been provided publicly by the Commanders on Daniels' status.

While the ultimate length of this absence is not known at this point, and could depend on how Washington (3-6) fares in its upcoming games, it is clear that Daniels will not play Sunday against the visiting Detroit Lions (5-3). Backup QB Marcus Mariota will start instead.

The Commanders' next game after that is in Spain against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16, followed by their bye week.

Daniels, last season's AP NFL Rookie of the Year, hurt his non-throwing elbow midway through the fourth quarter of Washington's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday night. As he was being tackled, Daniels put his left hand on the turf to brace himself and his arm bent gruesomely.

The game essentially was over by then — the Commanders were trailing by 31 points at the time — and coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the next day he had made a mistake by leaving his best player on the field and in harm's way during the club's fourth consecutive loss.

“That’s where I missed it,” Quinn said. “Of course he could scramble. It’s Jayden. It’s what he’s special at. That is 100% — that’s on me.”

This is the third injury that has caused Daniels to miss time this season. He missed two games because of a sprained left knee and another with a bad right hamstring.

Daniels played in all 20 of Washington's games as a rookie, including the playoffs, when he led the team to its first NFC championship game appearance in more than three decades.

