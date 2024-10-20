Jayden Daniels leaves the Commanders' game against the Panthers with a rib injury

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Jayden Daniels left the Washington Commanders' game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with what the team is calling a rib injury.

The rookie quarterback is questionable to return.

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders' first offensive snap, took multiple hits on their opening drive — including a head-over-feet tumble on that play. It was not clear exactly when he was injured.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner appeared to be in pain when leaving the field following a third-down completion before Austin Seibert's field goal that gave Washington a 10-0 lead. He initially went to the bench but relocated to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

After Andy Dalton's second interception of the first quarter, Daniels left the tent and went back onto the field to throw a few passes. He returned to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the turf before returning to the tent.

Towel in hand, Daniels then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room. Veteran Marcus Mariota replaced him and led a drive that ended with a touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. to make it 17-0.

Daniels came into the game as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors. He threw for 1,404 yards, ran for 322 and been responsible for 10 TDs in his first six games.

