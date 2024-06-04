Jayda Coleman's homer sends defending champ Oklahoma to WCWS finals with 6-5 win over Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Jayda Coleman hit a game-ending homer in the eighth inning to give Oklahoma a 6-5 victory over Florida in the Women's College World Series semifinals on Tuesday, moving the Sooners into the championship series with a chance at an unprecedented fourth straight title.

Coleman sent Keagan Rothrock's 154th pitch of the game just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Korbe Ortis and over the fence. She thrust her arms above her head as she rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates at the plate as fans screamed in the stadium just a half-hour drive from the Oklahoma campus in Norman.

Ella Parker homered and drove in three runs for the second-seeded Sooners (57-7), who will will play No. 1 seed Texas (55-8) in the best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday night. Oklahoma has won five of the past seven national titles and seven overall. Texas has never won a national title.

Oklahoma defeated Texas in the championship series in 2022. This year, Texas won the Big 12 regular-season title while Oklahoma won the conference tournament. The rival schools both will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

Texas is 3-0 in the World Series this year, each game a one-hit shutout.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, lost to Florida 9-3 a day earlier and had to rally from a three-run deficit in Tuesday's elimination game.

Florida led 5-2 when Oklahoma's Cydney Sanders hit a two-run homer to center in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Parker tied it with a two-out RBI single that scored Avery Hodge from second.

Maxwell retired all six Florida batters in the seventh and eighth innings to set up the finish.

Parker made it 2-2 in the first with a two-run homer to second. Jocelyn Erickson, who won a national title with Oklahoma last season before transferring, hit a two-run homer for Florida in the top half.

All the Gators' runs came on longballs. Ariel Kowalewski’s homer in the second, a two-run shot and her eighth of the year, put Florida up 4-2, and Reagan Walsh’s solo shot in the third made it 5-2.

Parker singled in the fifth and tried to stretch it into a double. She collided with Skylar Wallace at second, and the ball was dislodged as Wallace’s forearm hit Parker’s helmet. Wallace was called for obstruction, making Parker safe at second. Both players stayed on the ground for a short time before getting up.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.