Jay Monahan to leave next year as PGA Tour turns to NFL exec Brian Rolapp as new leader

By DOUG FERGUSON
PGA Tour CEO Golf FILE - Brian Rolapp, NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer, speaks during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings, March 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP)
CROMWELL, Conn. — (AP) — Jay Monahan is leaving the PGA Tour next year after a decade that ends with a league fractured by the Saudi riches of LIV Golf, turning it over to top NFL executive Brian Rolapp in a new role as CEO.

Rolapp, the chief media and business officer for the NFL and a key executive for Commissioner Roger Goodell, was introduced Tuesday as CEO, a position that had never existed in the tour’s six decades of existence.

Monahan announced last December the search for a CEO. Still unclear was Monahan’s role until the announcement of Rolapp.

Monahan will shift his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp and focus more on his position on the PGA Tour board, along with the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises board, through 2026.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

