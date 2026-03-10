Italy stuns the US 8-6 in World Baseball Classic, leaving the Americans needing help to advance

Kyle Teel, Sam Antonacci and Jac Caglianone homered as Italy built a big lead and held on to stun the United States 8-6 Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic.

The U.S. is done with pool play at Houston's Daikin Park and needs the Italians to beat Mexico Wednesday night to be guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals. If Mexico beats Italy, the three teams will be knotted at 3-1 and the winners will be determined by a tiebreaker, with the team that allowed the most runs eliminated.

Italy starter Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings to keep the Americans off balance.

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice and drove in four runs, and Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot for the U.S., but the rally came up short when Greg Weissert struck out Aaron Judge with a runner on to end it.

Crow-Armstrong’s second homer, a shot to the second deck in right field, cut the lead to 8-6 with one out in the ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. singled and Henderson struck out before Judge whiffed to start the Italian celebration.

The U.S. was down by 8-1 with two outs in the seventh when Crow-Armstrong hit a majestic three-run homer to right field.

Kyle Schwarber and Will Smith hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the eighth before Roman Anthony’s RBI single on a line drive to left field. But Ron Marinaccio retired pinch-hitter Bryce Harper on a fly ball to end the inning.

Teel’s home run to the Crawford boxes in left field gave Italy an early lead with two outs in the third. McLean then plunked Caglianone before Antonacci’s homer to the bullpen in right-center made it 3-0.

Caglianone’s two-run shot off Ryan Yarbrough pushed the lead to 5-0 with no outs in the fourth.

The Italians added a run on an error, another on a sacrifice fly and a third on a wild pitch by Brad Keller to push the lead to 8-0 in a sloppy sixth by the U.S.

The U.S. finally got on the board with Henderson's homer in the sixth.

Japan finishes World Baseball Classic group unbeaten, tops Czechs 9-0 behind Murakami’s grand slam

Defending champion Japan completed an unbeaten group stage at the World Baseball Classic, beating the Czech Republic 9-0 at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night behind a nine-run eighth inning capped by Munetaka Murakami's grand slam.

After outscoring opponents 39-9 in going 4-0, Japan advanced to a quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela or the Dominican Republic.

Japan rested Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .556 with two homers, six RBIs and four walks.

The Czechs, the 2025 European championship bronze medalists, finished 0-4 and were outscored 39-5 while batting .167, 19th among the 20 teams and ahead of only Brazil (.130).

Kenya Wakatsuki hit a go-ahead double in the eighth off loser Michal Kovala, who was removed after Ukyo Shuto's three-run homer. Shugo Maki drew a bases-loaded walk from Ryan Johnson, a two-way player who also appears at first base. Murakami drove a fastball at the top of the strike zone 425 feet into the right-center field seats.

Czech starter Ondrej (pronounced Andre) Satoria allowed six hits over 4 2/3 innings, throwing 42 changeups among 67 pitches. His fastest offering was 79.9 mph.

Satoria is famous in Japan. He struck out Ohtani on three pitches in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“I’m sad,” Satoria said before the game, knowing Ohtani was out of the lineup. “I think a lot of fans are sad, too. Maybe he’s resting for the long trip to Miami.”

Winner Yumeto Kanemaru struck out five over two perfect innings.

All of the Czech players have day jobs. Satoria, who is retiring from the national team, is an electrician and manager Pavel Chadim — that’s Dr. Chadim — is a neurologist.

Chadim wore the 2025 European championship bronze medal to an interview session.

“I have this medal because I want to show to some people in the world that we are not baseball tourists,” Chadim said. “We are doing baseball as professionals. We don’t want excuses. We play as professionals on the field.”

Jake Gelof drives in 3 runs to lead Israel over Netherlands 6-2

Jake Gelof drove in three runs and Matt Mervis doubled twice to lead Israel (2-2) over the Netherlands (1-3) in a Group D matchup of already eliminated teams.

Xander Bogaerts' run-scoring grounder and Didi Gregorius' sacrifice fly put the Dutch ahead in the first at Miami but Gelof cut the deficit with an RBI double in the second.

Mervis’ two-run double capped a five-run sixth against loser Kevin Kelly. RJ Schreck hit a tying RBI single and Geloff followed with a two-run single for a 4-2 lead. Four runs in the inning were unearned because Garrett Stubbs reached on a one-out fielding error by first baseman Sharlon Schoop.

Josh Mallitz got the last out in the fifth for the win and Ben Simon struck out three around three walks in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Druw Jones had four walks for the Netherlands, which went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Dutch reliever Ryjeteri Merite allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings as he appeared in his fifth WBC, tying a mark shared by Venezuela's Miguel Cabrera and Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne.

Canada beats Puerto Rico 3-2, could advance with victory over Cuba

Rico Garcia forced in the tying and go-ahead runs with consecutive bases-loaded walks to Tyler O’Neill and Tyler Black in the third inning, and Canada beat host Puerto Rico in San Juan to remain in contention to advance from Group A.

Puerto Rico (3-1) had already clinched a berth in the quarterfinals. Canada and Cuba are both 2-1 going into their final game Wednesday, and with a win Canada would advance past the first round for the first time.

In a game that started after a 69-minute rain delay, Nolan Arenado’s first-inning RBI single off winning pitcher Jordan Balazovic put Puerto Rico ahead, but Canada loaded the bases in the third against José De León, and Garcia struggled with control when he relieved.

Abraham Toro added a run-scoring single against Raymond Burgos in the fourth for a 3-1 lead but Martín Maldonado had an RBI groundout against Logan Allen in the bottom half.

Angel Reyes retired Josh Naylor on an inning-ending flyout to strand the bases loaded in the ninth. Brock Dykxhoorn then got three straight outs for his first save.

