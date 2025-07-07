Sports

Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals despite a bad elbow when Grigor Dimitrov stops injured

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Italy's Jannik Sinner checks on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov after he went down with an injury during a fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)
By HOWARD FENDRICH

LONDON — (AP) — Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite hurting his right elbow in a fall and dropping the first two sets Monday night, because his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, had to quit with an injured pectoral muscle.

Sinner hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament until falling behind No. 19 seed Dimitrov 6-3, 7-5. But at 2-all in the third set, Dimitrov stopped playing.

It's the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where Dimitrov failed to complete a match. He also did it at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May, plus last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

