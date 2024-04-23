Jamal Murray sinks shot at buzzer to cap 20-point comeback and lead Nuggets past Lakers 101-99

DENVER — (AP) — Jamal Murray sank a 15-foot step-back jumper at the buzzer and the Denver Nuggets wiped out a 20-point second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 Monday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

Murray's fadeaway, falling-down game-winner provided the Nuggets with their first lead since 5-3 in the opening minutes and gave the reigning NBA champions their 10th consecutive win over the Lakers.

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 Thursday night.

Murray's winning shot came after LeBron James misfired from long range with 16 seconds left and the game tied at 99.

Michael Porter Jr. grabbed the rebound with 13 seconds left and the Nuggets didn't call a timeout.

Instead, Murray took the ball to the right side with Anthony Davis guarding him, stepped back and swished the basket just as the buzzer sounded. Both Murray and Davis fell into the Nuggets' bench as the sellout crowd's roar shook Ball Arena.

Murray finished with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double with 27 points, 20 boards and 10 assists. Porter added 22 points and Aaron Gordon 14 for Denver.

Davis led the Lakers with 32 points, James had 26 and D'Angelo Russell added 23 with a career playoff-high seven 3s.

The Lakers led 59-44 at halftime and stretched their advantage to 68-48 two minutes into the second half.

