Jamaica's Shericka Jackson a no-show at 200 meters and won't race for individual medal at Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.

Jackson, the defending world champion who is the second-fastest woman of all-time in the 200, had previously withdrawn from the 100 meters, saying it was partly because of a leg injury she suffered in a tune-up race last month.

It turns American Gabby Thomas into the clear favorite to win the 200. Thomas cruised through her qualifying heat, as did Julien Alfred, who returned to the track about 13 hours after beating Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100 meters.

