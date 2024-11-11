Jake Bates makes 52-yarder at buzzer, Lions overcome Jared Goff's 5 INTs to rally past Texans 26-23

HOUSTON — (AP) — Jake Bates made a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions overcame a career-high five interceptions by Jared Goff to rally for a 26-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

The Lions improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1954 with their seventh straight victory overall and fifth in a row on the road.

Detroit trailed 23-7 at halftime after Goff threw three interceptions in the first two quarters, and he threw two more picks in the third. Nonetheless, the Lions scored 16 straight points to tie it with about five minutes to go on Bates' 58-yard field goal.

The Texans (6-4) had a chance to take the lead with just under two minutes left, but Ka'imi Fairbairn’s 58-yard try was wide left.

The Lions became the first team to win when throwing five or more interceptions since Atlanta beat Arizona 23-19 on Nov. 18, 2012, when Matt Ryan was picked off five times.

David Montgomery ran for 3-yard touchdown early in the third, but his run on the 2-point conversion try was stopped, leaving the Lions down 23-13. A 9-yard TD reception by Amon-Ra St. Brown got Detroit within 23-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Goff threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 71 yards.

C.J. Stroud threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions in the second half as the Texans were shut out after the break to lose for the third time in four games.

Goff's five picks were the most by an NFL player since Jameis Winston threw five on Oct. 13, 2019, for Tampa Bay against Carolina.

Goff hadn’t thrown an interception in five games and entered Sunday with just four all season. His previous career high was four in a loss to Chicago while with the Rams on Dec. 9, 2018.

Rookie Kamari Lassiter led the Texans with two interceptions as they set a franchise record for picks.

Jimmie Ward intercepted Goff on Detroit’s first drive on a ball that was tipped by Jalen Pitre to give Houston the ball at the Detroit 33. The Texans made it 7-0 when Joe Mixon ran 8 yards for a touchdown.

A 34-yard field goal by Fairbairn extended the lead to 10-0 with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Detroit cut the lead to 10-7 on a 20-yard touchdown reception by Sam LaPorta.

The Texans were up by 6 when Denico Autry hit Goff’s arm as he threw and the ball fell into the hands of Henry To’oTo’o to give Houston possession at the Detroit 36.

But the Texans couldn’t move the ball after that and settled for Fairbairn's 29-yard field goal that made it 16-7 with about four minutes left in the first half.

Houston extended the lead to 23-7 when Stroud found John Metchie III for a 15-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the second quarter. It was the first career touchdown for Metchie, who missed his entire rookie season in 2022 undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Goff threw his third interception when Lassiter picked off his desperation throw on the last play of the first half.

Davis intercepted Stroud on the first play of the second half. But Lassiter grabbed his second interception of the game three plays later.

After Montgomery's touchdown, Detroit's Carlton Davis III leapt in front of Tank Dell in the end zone for his second interception. Goff threw his fifth pick two plays later, but the Texans couldn't capitalize and were forced to punt.

Injuries

Texans: DE Will Anderson Jr. missed the game with an ankle injury. ... WR Nico Collins didn’t play after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. … Lassiter left in the third quarter with a concussion.

Up next

Lions: Host Jacksonville next Sunday.

Texans: Visit Dallas on Monday, Nov. 18.

