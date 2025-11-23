Jahmyr Gibbs rescues Lions with long TD run in OT for 34-27 win over Giants

DETROIT — Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first snap of overtime after Jake Bates matched a career high with a 59-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 34-27 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

New York had a chance to extend the game, but turned it over on downs at the Detroit 31 when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Jameis Winston.

The Lions (7-4) entered the game out of the playoff picture, trailed by double digits multiple times and rallied to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years.

They wouldn't have pulled it off without Gibbs, who had a career-high 264 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

The dual-threat running back had a career-high 219 yards rushing — the third-highest total in team history — and two touchdowns along with 45 yards receiving and another score.

Filling in for injured rookie Jaxson Dart, Winston had a 33-yard touchdown reception and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on trick plays in regulation.

The Giants (2-10) lost their sixth straight game and fifth this season after leading in the fourth quarter.

In his second game as New York's interim coach, Mike Kafka made a risky decision late that ended up working in Detroit's favor.

With the Giants leading 27-24, Devin Singletary was stopped for a 4-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 2. Instead of kicking a short field goal, Kafka went for it, and Winston's pass to Theo Johnson was incomplete, ending a 14-play, 86-yard drive with no points.

Detroit took advantage. Bates connected on his long field goal with 28 seconds left, giving Jared Goff another opportunity to put the ball in Gibbs' hands.

Goff was 28 of 42 for 279 yards with two touchdowns: an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown and a 3-yard pass to Gibbs in the first half. He had a deflected pass picked off.

St. Brown had nine catches for 149 yards.

Making his second start for the Giants, Winston was 18 of 36 for 366 yards — becoming the first to throw for at least 300 yards against Detroit this season — with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wan’Dale Robinson set career highs with nine receptions for 156 yards and had a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Giants one of their three 10-point leads.

The Giants have lost an NFL-high five games after leading in the fourth. Last month at Denver, they became the first team since at least 1970 to lead by 18-plus points with six minutes remaining and lose in regulation.

Injuries

Giants: Dart (concussion) and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) each missed a second straight game and CB Paulson Adebo (knee) was out for the fifth game in a row. ... LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) left in the second quarter.

Lions: CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) and S Kerby Joseph (knee) were inactive. ... WR/PR Kalif Raymond (ankle) was injured in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

Giants: At New England on Monday, Dec. 1.

Lions: Host Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.