Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley nursing a sore toe and will be limited in training camp practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be limited in training camp beginning Wednesday because of a sore toe.

Ridley left practice early Tuesday, took his shoulder pads and shoes off and chilled on a metal bench. The Jaguars provided no update on Ridley until coach Doug Pederson addressed reporters before practice Wednesday.

“Just sore. He'll be fine," Pederson said. "We were sort of cautionary with him (Tuesday). He'll be back out there today and we'll just monitor him and limit the amount of running he'll do.”

Ridley was the clear star during Jacksonville's first week of camp. He made crowd-pleasing catches every day and showed little rust after nearly two years away from the game, first to deal with his mental health and then because of a yearlong suspension for gambling on games.

The Jaguars traded for him last October, counting on Ridley returning to form and helping to build one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

He caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 despite dealing with a broken left foot. He had 31 receptions for 281 yards and two scores before sitting out the final two months of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health following a home invasion he detailed in an article for The Players Tribune.

Jacksonville also will limit contact for rookie right tackle Anton Harrison (shoulder soreness) and safety Andre Cisco (hamstring tightness).

