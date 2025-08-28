Jaguars rookie and new father Travis Hunter is 'rolling full speed' toward season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Two-way star and new father Travis Hunter is “rolling full speed” after missing the final two games of the preseason with an upper-body injury, general manager James Gladstone said Wednesday.

When asked about Hunter's availability for next week's season opener against Carolina, Gladstone said the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and the second pick in the NFL draft in April is good to go.

“He's on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said.

The Jaguars had been taking a cautious approach with Hunter, who was injured during a scrimmage two weeks ago and sat out exhibitions against New Orleans and Miami. He posted a video titled “Dear Son” late Wednesday announcing the birth of his first child with wife Leanna Hunter.

Hunter played on offense and defense, totaling 18 snaps, in Jacksonville's preseason opener against Pittsburgh earlier this month. He also played both ways during a scrimmage five days later before crashing hard to the ground while defending a deep pass late.

The Jaguars are using Hunter in the slot in three-receiver sets and at outside cornerback in passing situations. It's unclear how much usage he will get during the regular season, but coaches have raved about his stamina during training camp.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.