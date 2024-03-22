Sports

Jacy Sheldon leads 4 Buckeyes in double-figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in March Madness

NCAA Maine Ohio St Basketball Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, left, hugs Kennedy Cambridge after making a 3-point shot as time expires in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Maine in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 19 points and three other Ohio State players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes ran away from Maine 80-57 in an opening game of the womens' NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The bigger and faster Buckeyes swarmed Maine with a stifling press, forcing 22 turnovers. Second-seeded Ohio State advances to play the winner of the Richmond-Duke on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon scored 13 for Ohio State, and Celeste Taylor and Taylor Thierry each added 12. Sheldon scored her 2,000th career point with a layup late in the first half.

Anne Simon led Maine with 25 points and Olivia Rockwood had 15.

Maine came out firing with Rockwood hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early on. The Black Bears were up by one with 3:25 left in the first quarter but would never lead again. The Buckeyes had an 11-2 run to finish the first quarter, and outscored Maine 21-8 in the second to lead 43-24 at the break. Maine could get no closer than 17 points in the second half.

