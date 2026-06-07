Sports

Jacob Misiorowski throws 103.7 mph pitch, fastest by a starter since tracking began in 2008

By Associated Press
Brewers Rockies Baseball Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press

DENVER — Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski threw a 103.7 mph pitch Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, the fastest by a starter since tracking began in 2008.

The 24-year-old right-hander's record-setting pitch was low and outside to Kyle Karros in the third inning.

Misiorowski has thrown the 12 fastest pitches by a starter. His previous high was 103.4 mph against St. Louis on May 25.

He threw 52 pitches 100 mph or faster Saturday night, including a record 45 of at least 101 mph. He allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Misiorowski threw a record 57 pitches 100 mph or faster in the May 25 game, including 40 of 101 mph or more.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos