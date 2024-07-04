Irvin allows 1 hit over 8 innings, Winker homers as the Nationals beat the Mets 1-0

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jake Irvin allowed just one hit and issued one walk in eight innings, Jesse Winker hit a pinch-hit home run and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Thursday in the traditional 11 a.m. Fourth of July game in the nation’s capital.

Irvin (7-6) pumped his chest and gestured to the crowd for applause after striking out Tyrone Taylor on his 99th pitch and walking off the mound following the longest outing of his major league career. That was Irvin's eighth strikeout, and he faced just one batter over the minimum. Irvin retired the final 17 batters he faced.

The Mets were blanked for the seventh time this season and were held to only one hit in a game for the first time since a loss to Milwaukee on opening day.

Winker made sure Irvin left with the victory by hitting a curveball from Adrian Houser 407 feet to right-center field. It was his fifth career pinch-hit home run and his 10th of any kind this season.

Houser (1-5) became the latest Mets reliever to give up a big hit as the beleaguered bullpen slogs on without suspended closer Edwin Díaz.

Before Winker's home run, the game was a pitcher's duel — one New York wasted for left-handed starter Jose Quintana, who allowed four hits, walked three and struck out one over seven scoreless innings. He gave the Mets the kind of start they needed given the amount of work the relievers have had to put in with Díaz unavailable.

Derek Law tossed a perfect ninth inning for the save and the Nationals' second consecutive win, while the Mets fell back below .500 at 42-43.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder/triceps) is scheduled to throw roughly 50 pitches in his next minor league rehab start next week, which manager Carlos Mendoza said will likely be Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Mets: Unless rain derails it, the series opener Friday at Pittsburgh features RHP Luis Severino (5-2, 3.42 ERA) against Pirates rookie RHP Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.06).

Nationals: Continue their homestand Friday against St. Louis, with LHP Patrick Corbin (1-8, 5.49) starting against Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (9-5, 2.98).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.