Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the show's " Weekend Update " segment.

The Iowa star is in New York for the WNBA draft on Monday night, when she is expected to be the top pick by the Indiana Fever.

The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer showed up after anchor Michael Che made a joke about Iowa retiring her jersey. Clark got the last laugh as Che then read some more jokes that Clark said she wrote that made fun of the comedian.

The Iowa native then delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future, thanking many of the great players who came before her.

“I’m sure it will be a big first step for me, but it’s just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," Clark said. “These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Clark came back on stage at the end of the show, bringing her former Hawkeye teammates Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi with her.

It's been a busy week for Clark since her team lost to South Carolina in the national championship game in Cleveland. She went to Los Angeles to accept the John R. Wooden Award, had a rally at the Iowa arena to celebrate the team and now is in New York.

