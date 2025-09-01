Sports

Iga Swiatek rolls into the quarterfinals at the US Open

By STEPHEN WHYNO
US Open Tennis Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) (Heather Khalifa/AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO

NEW YORK — (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek rolled into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Swiatek rallied from down 3-1 in the first set to win, less than 48 hours after coming back from down 5-1 early to beat Anna Kalinskaya.

“At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast,” Swiatek said after her fourth-round match against Alexandrova. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone.”

Swiatek is set to face American Amanda Anisimova or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a spot in the semifinals. The 24-year-old from Poland is seeking her second U.S. Open title and seventh in a Grand Slam.

Rublev is out of the US Open

On the men’s side, 25th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced by defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a match in Arthur Ashe Stadium that took just over two hours.

Rublev, seeded 15th, slammed his racket after losing a point in the second set. Auger-Aliassime at age 25 is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

The much-anticipated showdown between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka followed on Ashe.

What else happened at the US Open on Monday?

Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. He's set to play Auger-Aliassime next. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Bublik in the night session.

Who is on Tuesday's schedule at the US Open?

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Jiri Lehecka in one men's quarterfinal. It's American Taylor Fritz against four-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic in the other, with the winners meeting in the semifinals Friday. In the women's quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula plays Barbora Krejcikova, and top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Marketa Vondrousova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!