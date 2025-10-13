From Iceland to Cape Verde: The 5 smallest countries ever to reach the World Cup

The tiny African island nation of Cape Verde qualified for the World Cup for the first time on Monday after beating Eswatini 3-0.

With a population smaller than that of the U.S. state of Vermont, Cape Verde is the second smallest country to make it to the men's World Cup since the first tournament in 1930.

Here's a look at the tiniest countries in World Cup history, based on their population when they appeared at the tournament:

Iceland

With a population of just over 350,000, Iceland became the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

That was two years after the team famously eliminated England to reach the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Championship.

In Russia, Iceland managed a draw against Argentina but losses to Croatia and Nigeria placed it last in its World Cup group.

Cape Verde

The island nation off the coast of West Africa has about 525,000 inhabitants and is ranked 70th in the FIFA men's world ranking.

Cape Verde earned a spot at the 2026 World Cup by finishing first in its African qualifying group ahead of Cameroon, one of the continent's top soccer powers.

The country which won independence from Portugal 50 years ago has appeared at the Africa Cup of Nations four times, and reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2023.

Of the countries that have qualified so far for next year's World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, it is by far the smallest.

Paraguay

The South American country had an estimated population of just under 1 million when it appeared at the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Paraguay was eliminated in the first round after losing to the United States and defeating Belgium.

The Paraguayans will make their ninth World Cup appearance next year after grabbing the last of South America's six direct qualifying spots.

Trinidad and Tobago

The Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago won an international playoff to earn its first and only World Cup appearance in 2006 in Germany.

With a population of 1.3 million, it was the smallest country in that tournament by some margin.

Trinidad and Tobago salvaged a draw with Sweden but lost against England and Paraguay to finish last in its group.

It has not been back to the World Cup since.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland had an estimated 1.4 million inhabitants when it reached the 1958 World Cup.

The team defeated Czechoslovakia, lost to Argentina and drew against Germany in the group stage. It was eliminated by France in the knockout phase.

Northern Ireland also played in the World Cup in 1982 and 1986.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.