The Hoosiers' dominant CFP run could put them in the mix for best of all time... pending a title

ATLANTA — Undefeated Indiana did more than just justify its place as the top seed in the College Football Playoff with its lopsided 56-22 rout of Oregon in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

The Hoosiers also made a statement about their bid to be considered as one of the top teams in college football history if they can complete their perfect season in the national championship game against No. 10 Miami.

Indiana (15-0, No. 1 CFP) was led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza's five touchdown passes in Friday night's overwhelming win. The balance shown by the Hoosiers, with championship-level play on offense, defense and special teams, was just as impressive.

Clearly, Indiana boasts more than just a star quarterback. The defense ranked second in the nation in points, yards and rushing yards allowed. The Hoosiers ranked 10th in rushing before Kaelon Black ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns against the Ducks. The defense forced three turnovers, each setting up a touchdown.

“I think when you have good people and they buy in and they prepare the right way, we have a lot of those kind of guys,” said Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who credited defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

“They’re high-character, smart guys that can play and coach Haines puts them in position to make plays and put the offense in conflict and attacks. And on the other side of the ball, too, in special teams as well, we’ve been very consistent in all three phases.”

Mendoza will return to his hometown of Miami for the national championship game against Miami on Jan. 19. It will be the first national title game in Indiana history. It also will be an opportunity to complete one of the most impressive seasons for any team in history.

The runaway win over Oregon followed a similarly crushing 38-3 win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP quarterfinal. Indiana outgained Alabama 407-193, a stunning margin against the proud Crimson Tide.

Based on the demonstration of balance, power, defense and big plays in the CFP, it is not too soon to compare Indiana with the 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama teams when considering the greatest teams in recent history.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning sounded convinced after his Ducks were overwhelmed in the Peach Bowl. The semifinal ranked as one of the biggest blowouts in CFP history, behind only Georgia's 65-7 demolition of TCU in the national championship game following the 2022 season.

“You see a really complete team,” Lanning said. “And I think they obviously have a great chance to keep it going and have unbelievable success.”

The Hoosiers are favored by 7 1/2 points against Miami, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana will bring momentum and confidence to the national championship game. Mendoza, who was almost perfect against Oregon while completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards, says the Hoosiers just need to remain on track.

“I think it’s really just playing our brand of football, playing the Indiana Hoosiers football, that even though it is the national championship, we don’t have to do anything that is out of character,” Mendoza said. “We just gotta play our brand of football, and that’s what has led us to this point in 15 wins this season.”

