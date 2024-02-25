Hill wins 2nd straight Xfinity race to open season as teammate Love runs out of gas at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — (AP) — Austin Hill won his second straight NASCAR Xfinity race to open the season, surging to the lead on an overtime restart when teammate Jesse Love ran out of gas, for a dramatic ending on Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Love, 19, finished 12th after leading 157 laps.

“Jessie ran an awesome race,” Hill said of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet teammate. “To lead that many laps, he should be sitting here.”

Hill opened the Xfinity season last week with his third consecutive series-opening win at Daytona before adding his third career win at his Atlanta home track.

Hill, a native of Winston, Georgia, won Atlanta Xfinity races in 2022 and 2023. John Hunter Nemechek won 2023's spring Atlanta race, when Hill was fourth.

Love became the first driver to win poles in his first two career NASCAR Xfinity starts by claiming the top spot on Friday. Love also won the pole for last week's season-opening Daytona Xfinity race won by Hill. Love finished 20th at Daytona.

With Love holding the lead, four Fords ran out of gas with four laps to go, including Riley Herbst, who was then in second. Cole Custer, Hailie Deegan and Ryan Sieg also ran out of gas, forcing a caution.

Love remained on the track during the caution, gambling he would have gas remaining for the overtime. Instead, his Chevrolet faltered during the restart.

“Obviously there was no way we were going to pit there,” Hill said. “When we got up to third gear (in the restart) it died.”

Chandler Smith finished second in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Shane Van Gisbergen was third.

Love took advantage of clean, wreck-free racing to dominant the first two stages. There had been an average of nine cautions in the four Xfinity races since Atlanta Motor Speedway was reconfigured following the 2021 season, but there was only one caution caused by an incident in the first two stages. J.J. Yeley had a spin in stage 2 but avoided contact with other cars.

Love faced a challenge when he came off pit row in fourth place to begin stage 3, when AJ Allmendinger took the lead. Helped by a push from Custer, Love passed Allmendinger to reclaim the lead on lap 93.

Defending Atlanta champion Nemechek ran into the wall late in the second stage but made it to pit row without a caution. He finished 32nd.

UP NEXT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2.

