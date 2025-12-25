Hawaii stuns Cal in 35-31 in Hawaii Bowl on backup QB Drew Weaver's last-minute TD pass

HONOLULU — Backup quarterback Drew Weaver threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nick Cenacle with 10 seconds left, and Hawaii rallied for a 35-31 comeback victory over California in a thrilling Hawaii Bowl on Wednesday night.

Weaver entered the game after Micah Alejado took a hard hit on the previous play. With the Rainbow Warriors (9-4) in range for a tying field goal, coach Timmy Chang took a shot at the end zone, and Cenacle got between two defensive backs and made the contested catch.

“How amazing is that?” Chang said. “It’s a program that is built out of faith and these guys deserve it, man.”

Chang, Hawaii’s fourth-year coach who had a record-setting career as the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback from 2000-04, led his program to its first nine-win season since 2019 — when Nick Rolovich, currently Cal’s interim coach, guided Hawaii to a 10-5 record.

Alejado finished 32 of 46 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, helping Hawaii rally from an early 21-0 deficit. Pofele Ashlock had 14 catches for 123 yards and two TDs for the Rainbow Warriors, who scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Cal (7-6) pulled ahead 31-28 with 1:57 left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hawaii-born freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who finished with 343 yards passing and a touchdown.

Alejado’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Brandon White with 7:19 left gave Hawaii a 28-24 lead. The Rainbow Warriors tied it early in the fourth quarter when Alejado connected with Ashlock for their second TD and then completed a 2-point conversion pass to Cam Barfield.

“These boys just keep continuing to fight through adversity and I love them for that. They learn the hard way, but they learn how to do it and that’s what’s important,” Chang said.

Cal took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter on Anthony League’s 8-yard TD run.

Rolovich tipped his cap to Chang and the Warriors, who scored on their final six drives.

“They fought to the end and they deserve a lot of credit for that. Timmy deserves a lot of credit for that,” Rolovich said.

Hawaii improved to 9-6 all-time in bowl games, while Cal fell to 12-14-1.

The takeaway

Cal was picked to finish third-to-last in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media poll, but finished the season tied for seventh. Coach Justin Wilcox was fired last month and will be replaced next season by Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Sagapolutele has committed to staying with the program in 2026.

Hawaii has plenty to build on as it enters Chang’s fifth season. Although leading receiver Jackson Harris announced his intention to transfer and did not play Wednesday, Alejado and Ashlock have said they plan to return.

The streak continues

Sagapolutele has thrown 178 consecutive passes without an interception, which is seven shy of Jared Goff’s school record set during the 2015 season

Up next

Cal will host UCLA on Sept. 5, 2026.

Hawaii will also begin next season in the Bay Area when it visits Stanford on Aug. 29.

