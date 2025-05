Harry Kane finally wins his first career title as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion

FREIBURG, Germany — (AP) — The “curse” has been lifted.

Harry Kane can finally celebrate his first career title after Bayern Munich became Bundesliga champion on Sunday with a little help from Freiburg.

Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to leave Bayern an unassailable eight points clear of the 2024 champion with two rounds of the German league remaining.

Kane had never won a title in a career of runner-up finishes and individual top scorer awards with England and Tottenham, leading some to speak of a “curse” against a player considered one of the world’s best forwards.

Kane was ready to celebrate Saturday when Bayern looked set to win 3-2 in Leipzig. But Yussuf Poulsen equalized with the last kick of the game for Leipzig to draw 3-3 and postpone Bayern's party for one day at least.

“Next week, Harry!” teammate Thomas Müller wrote on Instagram.

He didn’t have to wait that long.

Leverkusen played without conviction in Freiburg, where Matěj Kovář saved the game’s first real chance from Patrick Osterhage but was powerless to stop Maximilian Eggestein from firing the home team ahead before the break.

An own-goal from Piero Hincapie after the break – while trying to prevent Junior Adamu from scoring – put Freiburg in control.

Leverkusen had to wait till the 82nd minute for Florian Wirtz to pull one back with his team’s first shot on target.

Jonathan Tah equalized with the next in stoppage time, but it made no difference for the new league champion.

