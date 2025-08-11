Sports

Happy move for Cristiano Ronaldo as Georgina Rodríguez announces their engagement

By The Associated Press
Ronaldo Engagement Soccer FILE - Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul White, File) (Paul White/AP)
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged.

The 31-year-old Rodríguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger.

“Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish. “In this and in all my lives.”

Rodríguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo's other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022.

Ronaldo met Rodríguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

