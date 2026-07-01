Sports

Guardians rookie Cooper Ingle loses track of outs, tosses ball into the stands to give Rangers lead

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
CORRECTION Mariners Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Cooper Ingle watches his first Major League hit, a two-run single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert as Cal Raleigh moves into position during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) CORRECTION: Corrects to a two-run single not an RBI single (Phil Long/AP Photo/Phil Long)
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Guardians rookie left fielder Cooper Ingle lost track of the number of outs in the seventh inning Tuesday night and casually tossed the live ball into the stands as a souvenir, allowing the Texas Rangers to score the go-ahead run.

With a runner at second base and one out, Ingle, making just his second major league start as an outfielder, caught a routine fly ball hit by Rangers Alejandro Osuna for the second out.

Thinking it was out No. 3, Ingle looked at the ball in his glove before throwing it over the protective netting to fans.

The umpires immediately ruled the ball was dead and Osuna was awarded home plate.

It wasn't until then that Ingle realized his gaffe and walked back to his position in disbelief. He was charged with an error.

Ingle was only brought up from Triple-A Columbus last week and was one of four rookies in Cleveland's lineup. He made his debut on June 26. He got his first major league hit the next day, a two-run single against Seattle.

Ingle came up in the bottom of the seventh and grounded out.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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