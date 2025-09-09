Sports

Guardians pitcher Slade Cecconi has no-hit bid ended by leadoff single in 8th, Guardians lead 10-0

By TOM WITHERS
Royals Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Slade Cecconi pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Kansas City's Michael Massey singled leading off the eighth to break up a no-hit bid by Guardians pitcher Slade Cecconi, who was bidding Monday night to throw the majors' first no-hitter this season and Cleveland's first since 1981.

Making his career-high 20th start and first against Kansas City, Cecconi flirted with history until the eighth when Massey lined a 2-1 fastball into left-center on the right-hander's 95th pitch.

Cleveland is leading 10-0.

Cecconi was the latest pitcher to threaten to end Cleveland's no-hitter drought — the longest current one in MLB — dating to Len Barker's perfect game 44 years ago. The right-hander received a nice ovation after Massey's hit and then got Carter Jensen to bounce into a double play.

On Aug. 6, Gavin Williams took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning for the Guardians against the New York Mets before it was broken up by Juan Soto’s one-out homer.

Cecconi has struck out three and walked three, throwing 58 of 100 pitches for strikes. He threw a career-high 107 pitches against the Athletics on July 18. Cecconi's only professional complete game was a six-inning losing effort for Triple-A Reno during a doubleheader on May 10, 2023.

Cleveland and Kansas City are both in the thick of the tight wild-card race entering the season's final weeks.

The 26-year-old Cecconi was acquired in an offseason trade from Arizona. He received stellar defensive help from second baseman Brayan Rocchio and center fielder Daniel Schneemann.

Rocchio made a diving stop behind second base in second inning to snag a hard shot through the middle by Salvador Perez before throwing out the slow-moving catcher. An inning later, Schneemann raced into the gap and caught Maikel Garcia's drive on the warning track.

In the fifth, Rocchio made a sliding stop on Kyle Isbel's ground in the outfield grass and flipped to second for an inning-ending forceout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!