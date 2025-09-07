Sports

Gramatica's kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier's seat

By MARK LONG
South Florida Florida Football South Florida place kicker Nico Gramatica makes a game winning 19-yard field goal against Florida as time expired on the clock in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
By MARK LONG

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired and South Florida stunned No. 13 Florida 18-16 on Saturday to give the Bulls consecutive wins against ranked opponents to start the season.

Gramatica missed a 58-yarder with 2:52 remaining but got a chance to redeem himself after Florida defensive lineman Brandon Bett spit at a South Florida player on the Bulls' next possession. Bett was ejected with a little more than two minutes to play, and the Bulls (2-0) got 15 yards and an automatic first down to spark an 87-yard drive.

It was the latest setback for embattled Florida coach Billy Napier, whose team is 1-1 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Gators looked as though they would rally after freshman Vernell Brown III returned a punt 40 yards to set up DJ Lagway’s lone touchdown pass. But the Gators flopped down the stretch, an all-too-familiar feeling during Napier's tenure.

Napier’s play-calling was scrutinized as much as Lagway’s rehabilitated throwing shoulder, and the Gators found themselves trailing 15-9 in the fourth quarter following a defensive breakdown and a safety caused by a poor snap.

Poll implications

The Bulls will break into the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after upsetting then-No. 25 Boise State last week. The Gators surely will drop.

The takeaway

South Florida became only the third unranked team since 2000 to start 2-0 by beating two ranked teams, joining 2012 Oregon State and 2008 East Carolina.

Florida: The Gators have bigger issues than Lagway’s rust. Their offensive line allowed too much pressure and failed to create enough holes against USF.

Up next

South Florida: Plays at No. 5 Miami next Saturday, the Bulls’ third consecutive game against a ranked team.

Florida: Plays at No. 3 LSU next Saturday. The Gators last won in Baton Rouge in 2016.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!