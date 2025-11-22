Gone in 49.3 seconds: Suns erase 8-point deficit with stunning last-minute comeback

PHOENIX — The Minnesota Timberwolves had an eight-point lead with less than minute to go Friday night, talking a little smack to their opponents as a hard-fought, chippy game between Western Conference rivals came to a close.

There was one problem: The Phoenix Suns weren't done.

Backup guard Collin Gillespie hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds left and the Suns rallied to stun the Timberwolves 114-113 for their seventh win in eight games. The preceding minute was a masterclass in comeback moxie, with a no-name group of Suns putting together a wild win.

“They were talking too early and I love that, when guys get too confident,” Suns forward Dillon Brooks said. “Once the pressure starts heating up, their eyes start getting big, they start getting scared.”

Here's how the unexpected happened: Minnesota pushed ahead 113-105 with after Donte DiVincenzo hit his second free throw with 1:09 left. Phoenix brought the ball up the court and Brooks' 3-pointer was off the mark, but Royce O'Neale was there for the offensive rebound and putback, cutting it to 113-107 with 49.3 seconds left.

A few seconds later, Gillespie stole the in-bounds pass and Brooks found Jordan Goodwin for a 3-pointer, slicing the lead to 113-110. There were still 43.4 seconds remaining.

“We’re just super competitive, winners and want to play winning basketball,” Gillespie said. “I think you saw a little of that at the end of the game. Just no quit. Fight until there’s no time left.”

Brooks stole Julius Randle's pass on the next possession, Goodwin followed with a quick layup and it was suddenly 113-112 with 21.4 seconds. Edwards missed two free throws with 12.7 seconds, setting up a final shot for the Suns.

“We lost our minds, poor execution, turnovers, obviously, and just didn’t stay locked-in during the last 90 seconds," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

By that time, Brooks and star guard Devin Booker had fouled out for the Suns, leaving Gillespie as the team's lead scoring option on the final possession.

The third-year guard out of Villanova never hesitated, burying a contested 10-foot jumper for the 114-113 lead. Randle's 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark, setting off a wild celebration as teammates mobbed Gillespie.

“The person (Randle) who was talking too much had two turnovers — and missed a shot,” Brooks said. “We don't give up. Anything's possible in this league to win games and lose games.”

Picked by many pundits to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Suns have a 10-6 record and are earning a reputation as a hard-nosed team that might be quite a bit better than expected.

Phoenix was able to win despite a tough game for Booker, who finished with 16 points on 4-of-18 shooting and a season-high nine turnovers.

“Just tough, gritty, competitive, together and selfless, that’s what we’ve seen from this group from day one,” first-year coach Jordan Ott said. “Whatever it takes, whenever takes, whoever is out there, just find a way to outscore the opponent.

"These wins are big for our group and what we’re doing, but it doesn’t stop.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.