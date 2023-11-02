Sports

Goaltender Hart leaves Flyers game early with "mid-body" injury

Sabres Flyers Hockey Buffalo Sabres' Brandon Biro, bottom, collides with Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, and Cam Atkinson after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven previous starts as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net seven minutes into a tie game with Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. More than two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers' training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice under his own power.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!