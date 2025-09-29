Giants fire veteran manager Bob Melvin after two years

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Manager Bob Melvin was fired Monday by the San Francisco Giants after the club missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey announced the decision Monday. Posey had shown his confidence in Melvin by exercising the veteran manager's contract option for the 2026 season on July 1.

But Melvin said after Sunday's 4-0 victory against Colorado to conclude his second season that he had received no assurances about managing in 2026.

“It is what it is,” he said, “we'll see what the next day brings.”

The Giants finished 81-81 for one more victory than in Melvin's first year. They haven't reached the postseason since winning the NL West with a franchise-record 107 victories to edge the rival Dodgers by one game in 2021 under then-skipper Gabe Kapler.

“After meeting with ownership, I met with Bob today to inform him of my decision,” Posey said in a statement. “On behalf of the organization, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for his dedication, professionalism and class. I wish him all the best. After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team. The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward.”

Players offered support for Melvin as the season ended.

“You know how I feel about BoMel, I loved him. He's been my manager for I guess seven years,” said third baseman Matt Chapman, who also played for Melvin with Oakland. “I feel extremely grateful that I get to play for him and he's the same guy every day. He's been steady for us, he's always honest with the players, he has our back. He's done the best with what we've given him. The players, a lot of us didn't play to probably our capabilities.”

The 63-year-old Melvin left the San Diego Padres to return home to the Bay Area and manage the Giants last year for the job he always dreamed of doing as a former catcher with the organization. This is his 22nd year as a major league manager.

Melvin has a 1,678-1,588 career regular-season managerial record. A three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, he has eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland, San Diego and the Giants.

San Francisco finished 80-82 in Melvin's first season last year after he replaced Kapler, who was fired with three days remaining in the 2023 season.

Melvin is a native of nearby Palo Alto, California. He attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for his hometown Giants from 1986-88.

This has been his dream job, one he thought about in each visit to Oracle Park as a visiting manager.

His players realized their skipper's passion for being in a place that means so much to him.

While several Giants — including All-Star Logan Webb — said they don't expect Posey to be satisfied with this disappointing year, that didn't necessarily mean they expected a managerial change.

“He's done a great job,” Webb said after Sunday's start. “I know I said some things last time that I think got misconstrued. It had nothing to do with BoMel. He's amazing at what he does. I think at the end of the day, it comes down to us being able to play better as players, and I think everyone in here will say the exact same thing. BoMel's a great leader of men. It's been amazing. I think BoMel is great.”

