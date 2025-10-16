Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm not there yet' in his quest to be among the all-time greats

MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo's family home in Greece has a balcony that gives him what he describes as an incredible view of Athens. The nighttime routine when he's there typically goes like this: grab some fruit, head outside, gaze out at his homeland, let time just drift away.

In those moments, his mind always seems to wander.

“I just sit out there and think about what’s important for me," Antetokounmpo said. “And every time I come to the conclusion: legacy. What I'm going to be remembered for.”

Regardless of what happens between now — the start of his 13th season in the NBA, all with the Milwaukee Bucks — and whenever Antetokounmpo decides that his playing days are over, much of that legacy is already secure.

He's won a championship. He's been an MVP. He's been an NBA Finals MVP. He's a perennial All-Star and All-NBA pick. He's one of only seven players born somewhere other than the 50 states of the U.S. to have reached the 20,000-point mark. This summer, he led Greece to its first EuroBasket medal in 16 years.

But he wants more. Much more. Despite the resume, which is elite by any standard, Antetokounmpo doesn't think he would be considered an all-time great yet. And that's why on those Athens nights, while enjoying that plate of fruit, he convinces himself there's more to accomplish.

“Giannis is one of the best players in the world. We think he’s the best player in the world,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “Every time you have a season with him, you think you have a chance to win.”

Those aren't just words. Over the last eight seasons combined, there have been 152 players who have appeared in at least 400 regular-season games. Of those, no player has been a winner more regularly than Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks' winning percentage in regular season games where he's played over that span is .671 — the best in the NBA. (Over those regular seasons, Boston has a .670 winning percentage when Jayson Tatum is in the lineup, Philadelphia has a .670 winning percentage when Joel Embiid plays, and James Harden's teams — the 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn and Houston — also have a .670 winning percentage when he has played.)

“Everything Giannis says is about the team and about being a better team, so I don’t have to do that,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “Every part of Giannis says that. If you read his comments this summer, every comment he’s made is about being in Milwaukee and loving this city.”

And yet, the speculation is constant that Antetokounmpo's story might not end in Milwaukee.

Trade talks are a constant in the NBA, and to be fair, there's nothing stopping any team from calling another team to inquire about what it may take to acquire someone who happens to be on their roster. It is certain that Antetokounmpo's name has been in trade talks. It is also certain that the Bucks — if they ever do move him elsewhere — won't simply give him away.

“I’ve said this many times: I want to be in situations (where) I can win and now I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said. “I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go. And it’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter.”

That sounds good for Milwaukee.

And then he added, “Now, in six or seven months I change my mind, I think that's human, too.”

That doesn't sound so good for Milwaukee.

He continued, “My decision today is that I'm here and I'm committed to this team.”

Which sounds good for Milwaukee again.

The circle of will-he-or-won't-he will never end, at least until such time that Antetokounmpo actually gets traded (possible), leaves as a free agent (unlikely) or retires (inevitable, but not expected anytime soon).

He could finish his career in Milwaukee. He could finish his career in Greece. He might find himself part of whatever new European league the NBA is trying to launch in 2027 or 2028 — probably 2027.

For now, it's Milwaukee. He’s one of only two players who have averaged at least 30 points a game in each of the last three seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder being the other. His numbers will keep climbing, his legacy will keep growing.

“It’s not about stats no more," Antetokounmpo said. "It’s about how can we do great things on the court. How can we put ourselves in a position that we can win accolades as a team. And that’s what’s left. Every basketball player, every athlete, starts a career and they have this quest of what they want to accomplish and what to be remembered for. And I think at this point, I’ve accomplished everything that I’ve put my mind to.”

He was asked if he sees himself in the same category as the undisputed greats in NBA history, the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and a few others. The truly elite.

Antetokounmpo didn't hesitate before answering.

“That's the goal,” Antetokounmpo said. “I'm not there yet. They're like top 10 all-time. I've got a lot of work to do. But I'm going to be there.”

