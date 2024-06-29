Sports

Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

By STEVE DOUGLAS

APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Denmark People take photos of rainwater pouring from the roof of the stadium as the match is suspended due to adverse weather during the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

By STEVE DOUGLAS

DORTMUND, Germany — (AP) — Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big VAR calls set the host nation on its way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute, before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack.

Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th of a match that was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a thunderstorm at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

