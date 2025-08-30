Germany guard Schröder is targeted by racial abuse during EuroBasket game

TAMPERE, Finland — (AP) — Germany captain Dennis Schröder faced racial abuse during his team's 107-88 victory over Lithuania at EuroBasket on Saturday, and one fan was banned from attending the rest of the tournament by FIBA officials.

The German Basketball Association said two people were identified as the alleged perpetrators of the abuse and were subsequently ejected from the arena in Tampere, Finland. Later, FIBA officials said one fan was identified by video and will not be permitted to attend the rest of the event.

“Making monkey noises, that’s something I don’t respect,” Schröder told reporters in German after the game. “No matter what status, insults, that’s all fine. But racism simply doesn’t belong in this sport. That’s something that’s not OK.”

FIBA said it also would meet with the Lithuanian delegation to discuss what happened.

“FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct and racist language in any form,” the group said. “Creating an inclusive, respectful and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport. FIBA has provided the relevant footage and information to local law enforcement authorities, who are continuing to investigate the matter.”

Schröder, who is Black, heard the noises while walking to the locker room at halftime.

“I noticed that Dennis was very upset — and rightly so,” Germany interim head coach Alan Ibrahimagic said. “Such things have no place in sports or competition. We hope this will calm down and can be resolved somehow.”

Schröder, who plays for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, scored a game-high 26 points to lead reigning World Cup champion Germany to a third win as many group games. The Germans are now assured of reaching the round of 16 in Riga, Latvia, regardless of what happens in their final two group games at Tampere.

Ibrahimagic was standing in for Alex Mumbru, who was ill, for the third consecutive EuroBasket game.

