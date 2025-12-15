Germany to face Ghana in World Cup warmup after draw blocks Ivory Coast plans

FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany will face Ghana in March to prepare for the World Cup after the draw blocked a planned friendly with the Ivory Coast.

Germany and Ghana both confirmed Monday they will play in Stuttgart on March 30, three days after an already-scheduled away game for Julian Nagelsmann's team in Switzerland.

The Ivory Coast had been announced as Germany's opponent in Stuttgart but that game had to be called off after the two teams were drawn in the same World Cup group, along with Ecuador and newcomer Curacao.

Germany also has plans for games against Finland and the United States closer to the tournament.

Ghana's coach is Germany-born Otto Addo, who played for Ghana and won the German league title as a player with Borussia Dortmund.

“We are very much looking forward to the clash with Otto’s team. Their strong transition play can give us a taste of what to expect in the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast," Germany coach Nagelsmann said.

Following friendly losses to South Korea and Japan last month, the Germany game offers Ghana a chance to prepare against a four-time World Cup-winning nation before facing a tough group with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. Germany are a good side, and we can’t wait to face them in Stuttgart," Addo said.

