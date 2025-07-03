George Russell says he expects to stay at Mercedes despite signs Max Verstappen could join

SILVERSTONE, England — (AP) — George Russell says there's an "exceptionally low" chance he'll leave Mercedes next year, even after he claimed the team was holding talks with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Russell said he was confident of staying with Mercedes and argued that changing drivers would risk the team's competitiveness when sweeping rule changes come in 2026.

Russell caused a stir last week when he suggested to broadcaster Sky Sports that "conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing" and were a reason why he had yet to renew his contract for 2026.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has not denied interest in four-time champion Verstappen. The Dutch driver himself has declined to comment on his future with Red Bull beyond 2025.

“I want to continue with Mercedes into the future," Russell said Thursday. “The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He’s always given me his word, but he’s also got to do what’s right for his team, which includes me, but it also includes the thousands of people who work for Mercedes.

“For me, it’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere, and whoever my teammate will be, it doesn’t concern me either. So, just focus on the driving.”

Russell added: “I am loyal to Mercedes. At the end of the day, everything will work itself out. And the likelihood I’m not at Mercedes next year, I think is exceptionally low.”

With “so many unknowns” about next year's rule changes, Russell said, “I think for us, from both sides, our best opportunity of winning is to continue as we are."

Russell is fourth in the F1 standings and took Mercedes' only win of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last month. His Mercedes teammate is 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who's had an impressive first season in F1.

Verstappen on Thursday said he had “nothing else to add” since last week in Austria, when he did not confirm he'd stay with Red Bull.

Verstappen also declined to comment on any interest from Mercedes or whether his contract — which runs through 2028 — includes performance-related clauses that could offer him a way out of Red Bull this year.

Verstappen did, however, rule out the possibility of taking a break from F1 to explore his interest in other racing series.

