Sports

Game 3 looms large as Hurricanes and Golden Knights trade stunning comebacks

By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
Stanley Cup Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48), Seth Jarvis (24), Shayne Gostisbehere (4), and Logan Stankoven (22) ceelbrate after Jarvis scored the game-winning goal against against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Ben McKeown/AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Stanley Cup Final has been marked by wild swings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights each lamenting what could be a 2-0 series lead for either side.

So it's probably appropriate the teams split the first two games in Carolina, but if history is a guide, the winner of Saturday's Game 3 will have an enormous edge. Teams that take a 2-1 series lead in the final went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%.

But this series has been, if anything, unpredictable.

The Hurricanes couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the opener. Nikolaj Ehlers scored just 25 seconds into the game and soon after added a second goal for a 2-0 lead. But the Golden Knights rallied with three consecutive goals to begin a back-and-forth finish.

Vegas ultimately won 5-4 when Tomas Hertl scored with 3:24 remaining off a sensational backhand pass from Colton Sissons.

The Golden Knights appeared to take full control of the series in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead deep into third period. But Carolina scored three goals beginning with 9:40 left before Mark Stone forced overtime with a six-on-five goal with 1:21 remaining.

Seth Jarvis' power-play goal 3:56 into OT gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and evened the series.

Vegas is known for putting on a show, be it at T-Mobile Arena or elsewhere on the famed Strip, but it will be difficult to top what happened in Carolina.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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