Freeman confident in QB CJ Carr's future despite Notre Dame's season-opening loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — There were a couple things going through Marcus Freeman's head when he saw CJ Carr scampering around to extend the play then finding receiver Micah Gilbert in the end zone for the quarterback's first collegiate touchdown.

“Throw it away! Throw it away! Throw it away!” Freeman, Notre Dame's head coach, recalled repeating in his head after the game. “I couldn’t see exactly what was going on. I watched him spin out. And usually when you’re feeling pressure it’s like, ‘Throw the ball the away! Don’t throw the ball across our body! He kept his eyes down field and made a play.

"We don’t draw them up like that. But those are plays that CJ Carr can make."

Carr had an uneven performance in No. 6 Notre Dame's 27-24 loss to No. 10 Miami on Sunday night, but that touchdown pass — which tied it at 7 in the second quarter — was an example of the playmaking ability that won the freshman quarterback the starting job. And that gave Freeman confidence in Carr's ability to respond strongly to Sunday's loss, and potentially lead Notre Dame back to the national title game.

Carr hadn't thrown a collegiate pass before Sunday — he appeared in one game last year, mop-up duty in a 66-7 rout at Purdue — but nearly helped the Fighting Irish rally from a 14-point deficit against the Hurricanes. The 20-year-old finished 19 of 30 for 221 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception, along with a rushing score with 3:21 left that tied the game.

“His ceiling is so high," Freeman said. "He’s going to have to take this loss and not let it eat at him too much. He’s a gamer. He performs when the lights are on. He prepares his tail off. He’s going to do great things. It’s just the start for him.”

Freeman said part of the offensive gameplan was to create easy decisions and throws to help Carr establish a rhythm, heavily leaning on the run-pass option. Freeman added that Carr was making the right reads on the RPOs early, but as the game went on, the young quarterback needed to hand the ball to dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love to help establish the run game.

Love, who many believe will be the centerpiece to Notre Dame's offense, finished with 10 carries for 33 yards and caught four passes for 26 yards, but there were times in the game that he was barely involved in the offense. The Fighting Irish were outgained on the ground 119-93.

“I need to continue to get a better feel for what our offense needs at the moment,” Carr said. "A lot of the time, it's going to be Jeremiyah Love. On the pick, I should have just given him the ball. It cost us."

Carr this year replaces former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, who led the Irish to 13 straight wins last season before falling 34-23 to Ohio State in the CFP national championship game. Leonard was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in April.

He's from a family with a rich football pedigree — his father, Jason, was a quarterback at Michigan — and he knows how to respond to a loss.

“Tonight wasn’t good enough out of me specifically,” Carr said. “We’ve got to get better. My dad always said the only way to get rid of a loss is with a win.”

