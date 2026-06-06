Sports

Freddie Freeman crushes a walkoff homer, lifting the Dodgers over the Angels 1-0

By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
Angels Dodgers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Angels 1-0 on Friday night in the Freeway Series opener.

Freeman sent a 3-2 pitch from former Dodger reliever Kirby Yates (0-2) over the wall in deep center and was greeted by his teammates at home plate. Fans chanted “Freddie! Freddie!”

The Dodgers were on the losing end of a walkoff homer in Arizona on Thursday night. Freeman finished with two hits and a walk Friday.

Blake Treinen (3-1) got the win in relief with a scoreless ninth.

The Dodgers outscored the Angels 31-3 in winning the teams’ first three meetings this season. Friday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium was taut, with each team notching three hits.

Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth when Nick Madrigal doubled with one out. The Japanese right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.03.

Angels starter Reid Detmers matched Sasaki through three hitless innings of his own before Freeman singled in the fourth. The left-hander gave up two hits over six innings, struck out six and walked two.

Angels slugger Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats, and struck out three times. His former teammate, Shohei Ohtani, didn't fare any better. The two-way superstar was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Up next

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowitz (2-4, 5.23 ERA) was set to start Saturday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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