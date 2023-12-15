Four days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Four days after losing 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders scored 42 points by halftime, didn't let the Los Angeles Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter and rolled to a record-setting 63-21 victory on Thursday night.

The Raiders set a franchise scoring record, topping the team's 59-14 victory at Denver on Oct. 24, 2010. It was the most points allowed by the Chargers, who previously gave up 57 to the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 1, 2000.

The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, just three points shy of the NFL record for halftime margin that was set in 2009 when New England led Tennessee 45-0. The 42-point margin has been matched two other times — by Green Bay over Chicago in 2014 and the Packers over Tampa Bay in 1983. Las Vegas also tied the franchise record for points in a half, set in 1969 against Buffalo.

The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history. They trailed the Patriots 31-0 in 1997.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Raiders (6-8), who gave up only a field goal Sunday against Minnesota but still lost, amassing 202 yards. Las Vegas had 283 yards by halftime against the Chargers (5-9). The Raiders led 63-7 before two late touchdowns for LA.

Aidan O'Connell threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and he finished with 248 yards passing. Davante Adams caught eight passes for 101 yards a TD, his first 100-yard game since Week 3 against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas' defense scored second-half touchdowns on a fumble recovery and interception, the first time the Raiders scored two defensive TDs since 2006 against the Steelers.

Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick, making his first start in place of the injured Justin Herbert, completed 23 of 32 passes for 257 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

The heat figures to be turned up on Chargers coach Brandon Staley after his team got blown out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles has lost five of six games.

The Chargers were sloppy, turning the ball over three times in the first half. Each led to a Raiders touchdown.

“Just wasn’t good enough,” Staley said in a televised halftime interview. “That wasn’t us out there.”

Las Vegas comfortable enough to run three successive gadget plays at one point in the second quarter. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed a pass to Davante Adams, receiver Tre Tucker was given the ball on a running play and then Brandon Bolden scored on a 26-yard run out of the wildcat formation. It was his first touchdown since late in the 2021 season.

To open the second half, Meyers hooked up with Adams again, this time on a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 49-0 lead.

Los Angeles finally broke through on its next possession when Stick found Joshua Palmer for a 79-yard touchdown. That was the first time the Chargers made it past the 50.

INJURIES

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen (heel) did not play. LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder) went out in the second quarter, but returned. CB Essang Bassey left with a concussion and C/G Will Clapp with a knee injury.

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), LT Kolton Miller (shoulder) and C Andre James (ankle) did not play. LB Divine Deablo suffered an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Buffalo on Dec. 23.

Raiders: At AFC West rival Kansas City on Christmas Day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.