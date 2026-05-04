Formula 1's electrical revolution is losing its spark and V8 power could return

Four races into Formula 1's new era and the peak of electrical power's influence on the sport may already be in the rearview mirror.

The Miami Grand Prix was the first under changes which slightly limited the role of the electrical power which has redefined racing this year. The president of the governing body, the FIA, said in Miami he wants traditional V8 engines back in a few years' time.

F1 started the year with some of the biggest changes in its 76-year history, headlined by a 50-50 split in power between a traditional engine and the onboard battery pack.

There were only three Grand Prix races under those new rules before a package of tweaks was introduced which curbed the influence of the electrical power. They answered driver criticism by promoting pure driving skill over electrical recharging, especially in qualifying. Discussions on further changes for 2027 could continue that trend.

Sunday's race in Miami was one of the most wide-open in recent F1 history with drivers from four different teams leading before Kimi Antonelli took his third win of 2026 for Mercedes.

V8 engines would take F1 back to the future

When FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem first proposed a return to big, noisy traditional engines last year, some F1 figures thought it was an election tactic, and it fizzled out in a meeting with manufacturers.

Now with Ben Sulayem in office for another term, and following a backlash to electrical power from some key drivers and fans, his push for V8 engines by 2030 or 2031 seems much more serious. The F1 world typically plans out new regulations years ahead of time.

“You get the sound, you get less complexity and then you’ve got the lighter weight, you hit all the boxes,” Ben Sulayem said Saturday in Miami. “You will hear about it very soon and it will be with a very, very minor electrification, but the main one will be the engine.”

F1 has used V6 engines with electrical hybrid power since 2014 and a big step up in the amount of electrical power for this year has made it central to how drivers go racing. Timing the electrical boost and recharging is the key to tactical racing. Four-time champion Max Verstappen loathes it so much he's questioned his future in F1.

A return to bigger V8 engines would be a nostalgia trip for older drivers and fans, with a distinctive screaming engine noise. They're relatively rare in modern vehicles outside of expensive sportscars.

Using sustainably-sourced fuel, as F1 does already from this season, would be one concession to environmental goals.

FIA says automakers can't take sport ‘hostage’

There's a lot of politics behind the decisions on F1's future, from the White House to the racing paddock.

Electrical vehicles no longer seem as certain to dominate the roads in key F1 markets as they did when the FIA and teams began drawing up the regulations in the early 2020s.

The Trump administration has put tighter rules on the charger network that electric vehicles depend on, and the European Union is rethinking a planned ban on new internal combustion-powered cars from 2035.

“The political landscape has changed,” the FIA's top F1 regulations official Nikolas Tombazis told reporters last week. “Back when we discussed the current regulations, the automotive companies, who were very involved, told us that they’re never going to make another internal combustion engine again, a new one, that they were going to phase out and by whatever year they were going to be fully electrical. Obviously, this hasn’t happened.”

Ben Sulayem said the FIA would need engine manufacturers' agreement to push for V8 engines for 2030, ahead of the agreed five-year schedule for the current cars, but would be more free to act without their agreement for 2031.

The F1 world has long appealed to automakers by promising innovation relevant to their road cars but now the FIA seems less keen for F1 cars to resemble daily drivers. The boom in F1's popularity around the world over the last decade could give it more leverage.

“We do need to protect the sport from the world macroeconomic situation, meaning we cannot be hostage to automotive companies deciding to be part of our sport or not,” Tombazis said.

“We want them to be a part of our sport, absolutely. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to secure new ones to participate. But we can also not be in this position where if they decide they don’t want to be, we’re simply left vulnerable.”

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Alanis Thames in Miami Gardens, Fla., contributed to this report.

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