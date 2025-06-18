Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs apologizes to family of woman he killed while driving 156 mph

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, on special release Tuesday night, spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas and apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago.

Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.

Ruggs was asked at the event what he would say to Tintor's family.

“One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it's always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.”

Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to a 3- to 10-year prison sentence.

