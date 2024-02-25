Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

SEATTLE — (AP) — Former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

No other details about the arrest were immediately available, said Trooper Rick Johnson, a patrol spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor's Office said nothing had been sent to their office yet indicating if charges would be filed, the Seattle Times reported. An email seeking comment was sent to the office by The Associated Press on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, had an 11-year career in the NFL and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

One of the top defensive standouts of his generation, he was named in 2020 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He also played for Tampa Bay, and during his college years at Stanford University.

He more recently worked as a football analyst.

Sherman in 2022 pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance the year before. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

