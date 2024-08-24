Sports

Florida beats Texas 10-7 in Little League World Series semifinal, advances to face Taiwan for title

By AVERY HILL

LLWS Florida Texas Baseball Lake Mary, Fla.'s Jacob Bibaud dives but cannot catch a fly ball by Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Two runs scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Tom E. Puskar/AP)

By AVERY HILL

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Florida beat Texas 10-7 on Saturday in the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series.

The team from Lake Mary, Florida, advanced to play International champion Taoyuan City, Taiwan, in Sunday's LLWS title game.

Representing the Asian-Pacific, Taiwan finished third last season in the tournament. It’s going for its first LLWS championship since 1996 after dominating for three decades.

Avery Hill is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

