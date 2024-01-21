Flames forward Dillon Dube goes on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Golden, British Columbia, is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dube was not in Calgary's lineup for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft. He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.