Flacco rallies Bengals past Rodgers and Steelers 33-31 in battle of 40-year old QBs

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, Evan McPherson made a 36-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining and the Cincinnati Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak with a 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Acquired from the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 7, the 40-year-old Flacco completed 31 of 47 passes in his second Cincinnati start, and outdueled 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in only the third regular-season game between starting quarterbacks in their 40s.

Rodgers went 22 of 32 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He gave Pittsburgh (4-2) a 31-30 advantage with 2:31 remaining on a 68-yard touchdown to Pat Freiermuth. On second-and-20, Rodgers rolled left and found Freiermuth open downfield. The fifth-year tight end caught the ball at the Bengals 36 after getting separation from safety Geno Stone and scored his second touchdown.

Flacco led the Bengals (3-4) 52 yards in eight plays, including completions of 15 and 18 yards to Ja'Marr Chase get Cincinnati into Pittsburgh territory. The 18-year veteran then found Tee Higgins for a 28-yard gain to the Steelers 5 with 1:39 remaining to put the Bengals well within McPherson's range.

Chase finished with 16 receptions for 161 yards and a TD, making him the fourth receiver in NFL history with two games of at least 14 catches in a single season. Higgins finished with six catches for 96 yards.

Chase Brown had 108 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Freiermuth had four catches for 106 yards for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren ran for 127 yards on 16 carries,

Injuries

Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson was inactive due to a hip injury he suffered during the first half of last week at Green Bay.

Up next

Steelers: Host Green Bay in a prime-time game Oct. 26.

Bengals: Host the New York Jets on Oct. 26.

